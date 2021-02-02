Video
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021
82,850 participated in Bangabandhu Quiz

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Five won smart-phone out of 82,850 contestants, participated in yesterday's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz, according to a release issued on Monday.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee organized the online based quiz and announced names of the winners, it said.
The winners are: Rakibul Islam Sagor of Rajshahi, Sumon Gomez of Dhaka, Sumin Chakma of Chattogram, Mst Monwara Khatun of Pabna and Mst Amena Akter of Chattogram.
The list of 100 winners of 100GB mobile data including five smartphone winners can be found on the website of National Implementation Committee to Celebrate the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The web sites are: https://mujib100.gov.bd and https://quiz.priyo.com.
In celebration of the 100th Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and in enhancing the youth's knowledge of the history of Bangladesh, and the ideals of the Greatest Bengali of a Thousand years, organizers invite contestants to participate in the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz".    -BSS


