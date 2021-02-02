Video
Nurussafa’s death anniv today

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

The 10th death anniversary of eminent lawyer Advocate Nurussafa Talukder, father of Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, will be observed today in Chattogram in a befitting manner.
Marking the death anniversary, the family of late Nurussafa will organize doa, milad mahfil and Qurankhwani at Alif Mim Jame Mosque in Mowshumi Residential area in Chattogram and Chattoram Court Jame Mosque.
Besides, Qurankhani, milad and doa mahfil will be held at his (Nurussafa Taluder) village mosque at Ranguniya upazila of Chattogram district.    -BSS


