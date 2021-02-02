

Nurussafa’s death anniv today

Marking the death anniversary, the family of late Nurussafa will organize doa, milad mahfil and Qurankhwani at Alif Mim Jame Mosque in Mowshumi Residential area in Chattogram and Chattoram Court Jame Mosque.

Besides, Qurankhani, milad and doa mahfil will be held at his (Nurussafa Taluder) village mosque at Ranguniya upazila of Chattogram district. -BSS





