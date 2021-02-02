BGB seizes goods, drugs worth Tk 80.76cr in January

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods and drugs, worth Tk 80.76 crore, from across the country during the last month (January), says a press release.

Besides, 331 people were arrested for their involvement in smuggling goods, 192 Bangladeshi nationals for crossing borders illegally and nine Indian citizens during this period.

It said legal action has been taken against 250 Bangladesh nationals and seven Indians for illegally crossing the border.

The seized contraband items include, 14,76,556 pieces of Yaba tablets, 72,782 bottles of phensedyl, 30, 812 bottles of foreign liquor, 2,361 cans of beer, 1,512 kgs of hemp, 4.225 kgs of heroin, 3,494 stimulus injections and 2,93,834 different types of tablets.

The other seized smuggled goods include 1.283 kgs of gold, 2.635 kgs of silver, 37,797 cosmetics, 5,356 piece saris, 1,009 piece of three-pieces, 1,741 pieces of ready garments, 4,882 CFT wood, 1,868 tea leaves, 3000 kgs of coal, five trucks and covered vans, six private cars and microbuses, five pick-ups, 17 CNG run auto-rickshaws and 76 motorbikes.

