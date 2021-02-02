Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BGB seizes goods, drugs worth Tk 80.76cr in January

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Observer Desk

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods and drugs, worth Tk 80.76 crore, from across the country during the last month (January), says a press release.
Besides, 331 people were arrested for their involvement in smuggling goods, 192 Bangladeshi nationals for crossing borders illegally and nine Indian citizens during this period.
It said legal action has been taken against 250 Bangladesh nationals and seven Indians for illegally crossing the border.
The seized contraband items include, 14,76,556 pieces of Yaba tablets, 72,782 bottles of phensedyl, 30, 812 bottles of foreign liquor, 2,361 cans of beer, 1,512 kgs of hemp, 4.225 kgs of heroin, 3,494 stimulus injections and 2,93,834 different types of tablets.
The other seized smuggled goods include 1.283 kgs of gold, 2.635 kgs of silver, 37,797 cosmetics, 5,356 piece saris, 1,009 piece of three-pieces, 1,741 pieces of ready garments, 4,882 CFT wood, 1,868 tea leaves, 3000 kgs of coal, five trucks and covered vans, six private cars and microbuses, five pick-ups, 17 CNG run auto-rickshaws and 76 motorbikes.
The paramilitary force also seized two pistols, six guns and 43 bullets during the period.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Workshop on pest management in crops
Khulna DC gets FAO Scholarship
82,850 participated in Bangabandhu Quiz
Nurussafa’s death anniv today
BGB seizes goods, drugs worth Tk 80.76cr in January
Rear Admiral M Shahjahan takes charge as CPA Chairman
RAB arrests 11 fake employers from Mirpur, Ashulia


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft