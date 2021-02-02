Video
Rear Admiral M Shahjahan takes charge as CPA Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 1: Rear Admiral M Shahjahan took office as the chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) on Sunday.
He took over the charge from outgoing chairman Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad at the port building.
He previously served as chairman of the Mongla Port Authority before joining as CPA chairman.
Prior to that, M Shahjahan was also a member of the Chittagong Port Authority (Harbour and Marine) under the Ministry of Shipping.
Rear Admiral M Shahjahan joined the Bangladesh Navy in 1984 and was commissioned in 1987.


