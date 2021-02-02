

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan takes charge as CPA Chairman

He took over the charge from outgoing chairman Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad at the port building.

He previously served as chairman of the Mongla Port Authority before joining as CPA chairman.

Prior to that, M Shahjahan was also a member of the Chittagong Port Authority (Harbour and Marine) under the Ministry of Shipping.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan joined the Bangladesh Navy in 1984 and was commissioned in 1987.



