Tuesday, 2 February, 2021
RAB arrests 11 fake employers from Mirpur, Ashulia

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-4 has arrested 11 swindlers, including three women, in separate operations in city's Mirpur and Ashulia areas on Sunday afternoon.
Also, RAB rescued 15 victims from the clutches of the fraudsters, RAB-4 Assistant Superintendent of Police (Media Officer) Mohammad Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury, said.
The arrestees are- Shamima Begum, 26, Reshma Khatun, 20, Aklima Akter Akhi, 18, Md Raihan Hossain 19, Tushar Rahman 23, Md Srabon Hossain, 18, Md Shakib Islam, 18, Md Zakir Hossain, 22 , Md Sohel Mia 22, Md Liton Sikder, 36, and Md Osman Goni, 33.
During the operation, RAB members collected 275 recruitment notification forms, 200 admission forms, 140 fake appointment letters, 8 digital seals, 15 registered books, 100 registered books, 100 resume forms, 2 register books, 2 job applications and 450 visiting cards.
According to the RAB official, on secret information, an expedition team of RAB-4 conducted an operation on Sunday from 12 noon to 3 pm to catch the members of the fraud gang.
A RAB-4 team first raided 'Ananda Security Service Limited' in Mirpur and arrested nine from there.
At around 3 pm on the same day in Ashulia, an office named 'Capt. Security (Pvt) Ltd' was raided and two were arrested from there.
During the primary interrogation, the members of the fraud gang admitted that they have been opening anonymous companies under different names by renting offices in different areas of Dhaka.    -BSS


