

Think twice before dismantling iconic Kamalapur Station



Unquestionably, many are not happy with the decision of the PM office. The idea of building a 'true transport hub' is not a wise decision, since it has not been confirmed whether it is necessary or not. We have penned several editorials on the importance of preserving architectural heritage sites similar to other countries. But it appears, our repeated plea only keeps falling on deaf ears.



The offbeat architectural design of Kamlapur rail station speaks of a bygone era closely linked to all our major national events including the Liberation War. The station was inaugurated in 1968 and designed Dunham and Boughey.



The structural design is not just aesthetically pleasing but was also built keeping in mind the climate and traditions of the region. The parasol roof gives protection from the rains and the design allows natural light and cross-ventilation, ideal for our tropical climate. The design creates a light-filled and cross-ventilated train terminal, reminiscent of Mughal pavilions, with deeply recessed spatial volumes. Moreover, Kamalapur Railway Station was the largest modern railway station in the country while representing the modern architecture of the 60s. Though it is not as globally recognizable as Australia's most famous building, Kamalapur Railway Station has assumed its own prominent position in the architectural identity of Bangladesh's capital.



Furthermore, the decision of converting a half-century old rail station into a multimodal hub requires in depth feasibility studies. While building a multimodal hub, multiple issues should be considered such as the soil condition, urban planning and obviously the location. But, are our authorities well-aware of these issues?



However, on a different note, the BR officials has hinted that before taking a serious step they will consider the old structure's condition as that may not be suitable to demolish. Thus, it clearly states, a glimmer of hope is still there.



