Can’t we do something for street children?

Dear Sir

Street children are called those children whose habitual home is on the road and that road is their source of livelihood. In fact, they do not have enough money and a place to live on spontaneously. Usually they live in a dirty place or on the street. They are deprived of their social and moral rights. In society, they cannot stand with their fundamental rights.



According to a survey, it is estimated that there are more than six lakh street children in Bangladesh. 75% of them live in Dhaka city. Instead of going to school, they sell something in the streets, slums, and crowded places or they just collect garbage from dirty places to earn money or food, the rest of them roam the streets. Sometimes they are involved in criminal activities in society. Every year, 110,000 street children die of waterborne diseases. They suffer a lot from eating unhealthy foods and living in unhealthy places.



So, everyone should come forward and do something for them, so that they can lead a normal life in the society by using themselves and their talents. We should never disregard them. If we can help them, they will be able to establish themselves in society and they will be able to play an important role for the country and the nation by utilizing their qualifications.



Sirazul Hossain

Dhaka College