

Let the Zero Tolerance Policy be strictly imposed



Corruption is a malady that cannot be suppressed by law alone but obviously requires the formation of social valorisation and pragmatic ethical philosophy. The biggest dream of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was to establish a corruption free democratic state. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Bangabandhu, has announced a Zero Tolerance Policy to eradicate corruption from the soil of Bangladesh. PM is committed to fulfilling Bangabandhu's dream of a corruption free state.



PM's Zero Tolerance Policy is undoubtedly illuminant and arouses dream in our minds. Due to the indomitable will of PM, Bangladesh has made tremendous progress in the last few years. Bangladesh has become a role model of development today due to multi- faceted groundbreaking steps taken by PM. But the actions of corrupts fade these success to some extent.



Recently, The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has published a report on corruption. But the Anti-corruption Commission could not agree with the TIB's report. But no matter what the report is, there is no way to deny that corruption is rampant in Bangladesh. The TIB's report on the one hand and the imprisonment of a Bangladeshi MP on foreign soil on the other are undoubtedly a bit drawback for us. The spread of corruption cannot be stopped completely due to lack of transparency and accountability.



Corruption cases are very complex in nature and its judicial process is very slow. The biggest hurdle in corruption cases is the lack of sufficient witness, documents and insufficient evidence. Even if the investigation of a corruption case is not perfect, then the big corrupt people are out of reach. If these corruption cases could be trialled by a special tribunal, it would bring a good result. The exemplary punishment of the big corrupts has been repeatedly mentioned many times from the different forums but that kind of example is still a rare in the country.



Corrupts come out through the loopholes of the law and the punishment of corrupts has not yet reached the desired level. The government has already conducted many successful campaigns against terrorism and drugs and at the same time, the Zero Tolerance Policy against corruption has been strongly voiced by the PM. But it is not possible to get rid of such a big disorder like corruption with just a warning; its strict and proper implementation has become urgent. Corruption is a multidimensional disorder and it is the root of the use of muscle power and crimes which accelerates the decay of the state and social life.



Though political commitment and law enforcement is the key to curbing corruption, the media, civil society and common people have the responsibility. Corrupt people are the enemies of the country and the nation but they commit their misdeeds with heroism. The social tendency to hate the corrupt is also disappearing today. Instead of hating corruption, it is encouraged in many ways in our society today. So the last weapon to curb corruption is to strictly enforce the Zero Tolerance Policy.



The majority of the people are against corruption but they do not dare to complain against it. Proving allegations of corruption is very complex and the security of the complainant is also important. Many do not complain against corruption for security reasons. According to a survey, 7.5 percent of people file complaints against corruption in ACC (Anti Corruption Commission). Although there are many questions about the ACC, people's confidence in it has increased compared to the past. 68% people have expressed their confidence to the commission.



But one thing to keep in mind is that, if big corrupt people are not brought to justice, then small corruption is encouraged. The position of the government and ACC against corruption is clear to us. There is no lack of sincerity of the government and ACC to control corruption. Many accused of corruption have already been arrested and some of them are in jail and some are on trial.



However, if the investigation of the corruption case is not accurate, it cannot be proved in the court and the accused get away with it. The type and strategy of corruption is constantly changing and the government and ACC have to come up with new strategies and steps to control corruption. ACC says that the rate of punishment for the corrupt is increasing every year in the cases they file against the corrupt.



The conviction rate was 37% in 2015, 54% in 2016, 68% in 2017, 63% in 2018 and 63% in 2019. In 2020, 92 cases have been settled. The accused in 21 cases have been acquitted and convicted in 71 cases. The conviction rate cannot be called negligible at all. Corruption cases take years to be settled by the Appellate Division. From 2015 to 2019, 79365 complaints have been submitted to the ACC. 6159 complaints were taken for investigation and 1211 cases were filed. 6161 complaints outside the jurisdiction of the ACC have been sent to various ministries for action.



The PM has firmly said that action will continue to be taken against whoever is corrupt. So, there is an all-out anti-corruption campaign going on across the country. A number of important laws to curb corruption have been enacted during the Awami League government. Anti-Terrorism Act 2009, Right To Information Act 2009, Consumer Rights Protection Act 2009, The Government Finance and Budget Management Act 2009, National Human Rights Commission Act 2009, The Chartered Secretaries Act 2010, The Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act 2012 and Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012 etc are significant laws to curb corruption.



However, it is not possible to eradicate corruption by law alone. Public awareness, social movement, patriotic zeal, civil society's role, hatred for corrupts, use of modern technology, strong role of ACC and quick disposal of cases can exceedingly help to dispel corruption. Strict action has been taken against casinos and gambling. Purification campaign has been conducted in Jubo League. Fighting against corruption is a long term and an on-going process.



Zero Tolerance Policy should not be limited to mere word of mouth but should be put into practice. The government is talking about raising the growth rate to 10% and that requires prevention of corruption. In short, there is no alternative to corruption free administration and good governance to build a poverty free Bangladesh. The whole nation is now eagerly waiting for the strict implementation of the Zero Tolerance Policy.

Majhar Mannan is an

Assistant Professor, B A F

Shaheen College, Kurmitola





