

Dust pollution putting city life at risk



The urban areas of low and middle income countries are exposed to unhealthy air exceeding WHO guideline limits putting the inhabitants at risk. Dust producing from different sources goes on, unabatedly polluting the city air. In the drier season dust is heavily produced which seriously affects city dwellers causing health hazards. Dhaka has been enlisted among the cities with the worst air quality. It has again occupied the second position in the list. The city of Kolkata occupied the first place. The third and fourth spots were grabbed by Karachi and Lahore of Pakistan. Truly, in the last 10 years, the air quality, especially in Dhaka city, has degraded quite sharply due to rapid urban population growth.



The city is undergoing excessive pressure to offer the city dwellers the rights to survive. It is alarming that dust pollution is making city life disrupted. If you travel around the city by bus, rickshaw or any vehicles you have no options to undergo huge sufferings on roads as dust is everywhere. Children, pregnant women, old people and patients are bearing the most brunt every day due to dust pollution.



It is an invisible pollution and in many cases the concerned authorities are found indifferent to take any measures to resolve the problem. Besides, many city dwellers think it as normal in their city life. Some are found to wear mask while travelling for work or any other emergencies. But is only wearing mask enough to avert the consequence of dust pollution?



Dust is a type of air pollutant highly increasing because of construction of residential buildings, elevated expressway, and roads which are being dug for maintenance of utility services. For which air is heavily polluted as in most cases construction work continues without following any environment safety guidelines. Not only the construction works but also industrial process, brick kilns, wastes burning, dilapidated road and unplanned road digging are producing dust in the city. Megaprojects including flyover, metro rail and similar projects are also the reasons of dust pollution in the city.



According to a study conducted by Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO), construction activities produce 38 per cent pollutants and open landfill and incineration of plastic wastes produce 22 per cent pollutants whereas industrial processes exposes to 17 per cent and brick kilns and combustion of fossil fuels for road transport and power generation expose respectively 10 per cent and 8 per cent pollutants causing catastrophe in the air quality of the city.



It was assessed by a study in 2019 that heavy metal-contaminated street dust had toxicological effects. It found dust in Dhaka containing 200 times higher the cadmium acceptable in soil. On top of that, the study found that the presence of zinc, arsenic and nickel was also higher than expected in the city dust. Obviously, dust pollution is considered one of the greatest health risks, caused by environment pollution. It leads seven million premature deaths every year, worldwide. According to a 2016 WHO estimate, two-thirds of deaths occur due to dust pollution in the Asia-Pacific region alone.



Studies reveal that, breathing polluted air increases a person's chances of developing heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections, and cancer. However, the dust levels can be kept at tolerable levels with proper initiatives. In this concern, the court has directed to set up barricades at all development and renovation projects in Dhaka city, spray water twice in areas where development works are going on. On top of that, the construction materials and garbage should be carried in covered vehicles. It also directed the concerned to form a high-level committee to formulate a guideline.



With following the court's dictation, the authority concerned has taken initiatives to bring down air pollution levels in Dhaka city and its adjacent areas. Even though the authorities are working, the level of pollution is still unabated. More importantly, it is imperative to form a body that will be liable to control dust pollution in the city and its adjacent areas by executing proper strategies. It is a must that no building and infrastructure projects will get approval if they fail to show dust mitigation measures.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University











