16 get life term in AL leader murder case

KHULNA, Feb 1: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced 16 people to life-term in imprisonment in a case filed over murder of a local leader of Awami League (AL) in Gopalganj in 2018.

Khulna Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Md Nazrul Islam Hawlader delivered the verdict.

The convicts are Pannu Chowdhury, Salma Begum, Aziz Sardar, Enam alias Inam alias Enamul, Dulu Sikder, Saddam alias Md Saddam Kazi, Azzam Chowdhury, Naeem Kazi, Imdadul Sheikh alias Indadul, Alamin Sheikh, Dulal alias Shuk Mia, Md Yusuf Ali alias Yusuf Chowdhury, Nuruzzaman Chowdhury, Shubha Chowdhury, Masud Mollah and Rikaye Mollah. The court also fined them Tk 5,000 each, in default, to serve one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, the accused intercepted Asaduzzaman alias Titu Sharif, vice president of Gopalganj Municipality Union AL, in Char Shingati Village under Noragati Police Station (PS) in Narail District on July 1 in 2018, while he was on motorcycle and hacked him to death.

The following day, deceased's younger brother Ashikuzzaman filed a case with Narail PS with naming 18 accused and 10 to 12 unnamed others.

On July 24 in 2019, Investigation Office of the case Sub-Inspector Niamai Chandra Mandal submitted chargesheet against 31 people to the court.

After taking of the depositions of 31 people, the judge delivered the verdict in the afternoon.

The court also acquitted 15 other accused in the case as their guilt was not proved while four of the convicts were in absentia.

