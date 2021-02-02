4.44 lakh doses of corona vaccines arrive in three districts



A total of 1,68,000 dose vaccines of coronavirus arrived at Khulna CS office in the city on Sunday noon. photo: observer

The vaccination will begin on February 7 across the country.

Earlier, five million vaccines arrived in the country from India on a special flight of Air India on January 25. This vaccine of Covid-19 made by Oxford and AstraZeneca is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

The vaccine has been named 'Covishield'.

SYLHET: A total of 2,28,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been arrived in the first phase in the district.

The vaccines reached the civil surgeon's (CS) office through a freezer van of Beximco Pharma at noon.

Sylhet CS Dr Premananda Mandol received 190 cartoons of the vaccine.

The CS said the vaccines are now being kept at the EPR Store.

A total of 153 centres have been set up for the vaccination programme, which will be strated on February 7.

A total of 25 vaccination centres have been set in the city which include Osmani Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Dr Shamsuddin Hospital and Binodini Nagar Health Complex.

It is to be noted that the first coronavirus infected patient was reported in the district on April 5 last year.

Since then, a total of 15,988 people including 9,547 in the district have, so far, tested positive for the virus while 275 died of it in the division.

KHULNA: A total of 1,68,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been arrived in the first phase in the district on Sunday.

Khulna CS Dr Niaz Mohammad formally received the vaccine at around 12pm.

The vaccines are now being stored at School Health Clinic.

Training for health workers, who will conduct vaccination, have already started here and will continue till February 3.

As per the government decision, the vaccination programme of the district will be started on February 7 from Sadar Hospital, Khulna Medical College Hospital, Chest Disease Hospital, Police Hospital, Railway Hospital, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Hospital, Taltala Hospital and Lal Hospital.

Besides, the vaccines will also be provided to the health complexes at upazila level in the district, the CS added.

BAGERHAT: A total of 48,000 doses of the vaccine have been arrived in the first phase in the district.

Bagerhat CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir received the vaccines at around 2:30pm.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khandaker Mohammad Rezaul Karim and Additional Superintend of Police Md Mizanur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.

The CS said a total of eight teams in Sadar Hospital, one in the CS office, two each in eight upazilas and one each in 75 unions were already prepared to make the vaccination programme successful.

Besides, a seven-member Advance Events Following Immunisation Management (AEFI) Team was also made to tackle any difficulties while vaccination, the CS added.







A total of 4,44,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been handed over to three districts- Sylhet, Khulna and Bagerhat, on Sunday noon.The vaccination will begin on February 7 across the country.Earlier, five million vaccines arrived in the country from India on a special flight of Air India on January 25. This vaccine of Covid-19 made by Oxford and AstraZeneca is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.The vaccine has been named 'Covishield'.SYLHET: A total of 2,28,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been arrived in the first phase in the district.The vaccines reached the civil surgeon's (CS) office through a freezer van of Beximco Pharma at noon.Sylhet CS Dr Premananda Mandol received 190 cartoons of the vaccine.The CS said the vaccines are now being kept at the EPR Store.A total of 153 centres have been set up for the vaccination programme, which will be strated on February 7.A total of 25 vaccination centres have been set in the city which include Osmani Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Dr Shamsuddin Hospital and Binodini Nagar Health Complex.It is to be noted that the first coronavirus infected patient was reported in the district on April 5 last year.Since then, a total of 15,988 people including 9,547 in the district have, so far, tested positive for the virus while 275 died of it in the division.KHULNA: A total of 1,68,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been arrived in the first phase in the district on Sunday.Khulna CS Dr Niaz Mohammad formally received the vaccine at around 12pm.The vaccines are now being stored at School Health Clinic.Training for health workers, who will conduct vaccination, have already started here and will continue till February 3.As per the government decision, the vaccination programme of the district will be started on February 7 from Sadar Hospital, Khulna Medical College Hospital, Chest Disease Hospital, Police Hospital, Railway Hospital, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Hospital, Taltala Hospital and Lal Hospital.Besides, the vaccines will also be provided to the health complexes at upazila level in the district, the CS added.BAGERHAT: A total of 48,000 doses of the vaccine have been arrived in the first phase in the district.Bagerhat CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir received the vaccines at around 2:30pm.Additional Deputy Commissioner Khandaker Mohammad Rezaul Karim and Additional Superintend of Police Md Mizanur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.The CS said a total of eight teams in Sadar Hospital, one in the CS office, two each in eight upazilas and one each in 75 unions were already prepared to make the vaccination programme successful.Besides, a seven-member Advance Events Following Immunisation Management (AEFI) Team was also made to tackle any difficulties while vaccination, the CS added.