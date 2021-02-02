Video
Home Countryside

Madrasa girl ‘commits suicide’ at Bagmara

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 1: A madrasa girl reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Suraiya Khatun, 10, was the daughter of Santu Hossain of Uttar Ekdala Village in Bhabaniganj Municipality of the upazila.
Police and local sources said Suraiya drank poison out of huff with her mother in the afternoon.
Later, she was rushed to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara Police Station Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


