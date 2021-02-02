Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three unnatural deaths in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Netrakona and Patuakhali, on Sunday.
NOAKHALI: A woman died as she fell from an elevator for its malfunctioning at Maijdi G-8 Grameen General Hospital Private Ltd in the district town on Sunday evening.
Deceased Johura Begum, 40, was the wife of Khurshid Alam, a resident of Chandraganj Ramkrishnapur Village in Sadar Upazila of Laxmipur.
The deceased's family sources said Johura's father-in-law was admitted to the hospital after being injured in a road accident on January 29.
However, Johura came to visit him at noon. In the evening, she fell from the elevator from the fourth floor of the hospital, for which she was critically injured.
Later, she died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police visited the scene.
Chairman of the hospital Abdul Maleq Manik said it was an accident.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Model Police Station (PS) Shahed Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
NETRAKONA: A housewife died after falling from the rooftop of a three-storey building in Mohanganj Municipality of the district on Sunday afternoon.
Deceased Faizunnahar Khanam Priya, 26, was the wife of Mohanganj Government College Teacher Ahmed Al Mohsin Mithun, a resident of Al Mobin Road area in the municipality.
Police and deceased's family sources said Faizunnahar Khanam Priya fell from the rooftop of her residence accidentally in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.
She was rushed to Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Mohanganj PS OC Mohammad Abdul Ahad Khan confirmed the incident.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A school boy died as a tree fell on him in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Md Rifat, 14, was a ninth grader at Borogopaldi High School. He was the son of Md Jafar Hossain, a resident of Char Machuakhali Village under Betagi Sankipur Union in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said a betel nut tree fell on the boy while it was cutting for road construction work in Char Machuakhali area in the morning, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 get life term in AL leader murder case
Fishermen brought out a procession in Barishal City on Sunday
4.44 lakh doses of corona vaccines arrive in three districts
Madrasa girl ‘commits suicide’ at Bagmara
Three unnatural deaths in 3 dists
Low-income people pass difficult time at Kamalganj
A meeting on crop insurance was held at the Parbatipur UNO office
Two murdered in two districts


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft