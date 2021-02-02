Three unnatural deaths in 3 dists

Three people including two women died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Netrakona and Patuakhali, on Sunday.

NOAKHALI: A woman died as she fell from an elevator for its malfunctioning at Maijdi G-8 Grameen General Hospital Private Ltd in the district town on Sunday evening.

Deceased Johura Begum, 40, was the wife of Khurshid Alam, a resident of Chandraganj Ramkrishnapur Village in Sadar Upazila of Laxmipur.

The deceased's family sources said Johura's father-in-law was admitted to the hospital after being injured in a road accident on January 29.

However, Johura came to visit him at noon. In the evening, she fell from the elevator from the fourth floor of the hospital, for which she was critically injured.

Later, she died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Chairman of the hospital Abdul Maleq Manik said it was an accident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Model Police Station (PS) Shahed Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

NETRAKONA: A housewife died after falling from the rooftop of a three-storey building in Mohanganj Municipality of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Faizunnahar Khanam Priya, 26, was the wife of Mohanganj Government College Teacher Ahmed Al Mohsin Mithun, a resident of Al Mobin Road area in the municipality.

Police and deceased's family sources said Faizunnahar Khanam Priya fell from the rooftop of her residence accidentally in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Mohanganj PS OC Mohammad Abdul Ahad Khan confirmed the incident.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A school boy died as a tree fell on him in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Md Rifat, 14, was a ninth grader at Borogopaldi High School. He was the son of Md Jafar Hossain, a resident of Char Machuakhali Village under Betagi Sankipur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said a betel nut tree fell on the boy while it was cutting for road construction work in Char Machuakhali area in the morning, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







