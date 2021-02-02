Video
Home Countryside

Edible Oil Prices Go Up

Low-income people pass difficult time at Kamalganj

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Feb 1: Trading syndicate is raising edible oil price in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.
Low-income group people are passing days in difficulty. They are getting beyond their capacities to afford one litre soya bean oil at Tk 135.
Consumers complained, under different excuses, the trading syndicate has been formed. As a result, per litre soya bean oil is selling at Tk 135 in retail maket as Tk 100 per litre few months back.
Recently a visit to Shamshernagar and Vanugachh bazaars found soya bean  was selling at Tk 125 to 135 per litre. Only a few days back, per litre soya bean was selling at Tk 105. Per litre palm oil is selling at Tk 105 against Tk 65 few days back. This sudden hike in edible oil has put low-income section people in hardship. Traders said, they  have to purchase oil at an increasing rate.
According to field sources, earlier, soya bean oil would be sold at Tk 100 per litre with other TCB goods. Through syndication, traders have increased oil prices at their wish. Besides, TCB goods are not selling properly; in many times, TCB goods are traded in black markerts. As a result, low-income families are suffering.  
Low-income people said, they have already suffered for increased prices of other commodities including onion  and potato; now before falling their prices, edible oil prices have soared up. In fact, purchasing edible oils at increased prices has gone beyond our capacities, they added.
Grocery shoppers Sazu and Tuhin Mia said, they have purchased per litre soya bean oil in bottle form at Tk 129 from wholesale bazaar at Sreemangal.
'As the price is mentioned on the label of bottle at Tk 135 per litre, we have to sell at that rate', they further said.
TCB dealer Md Muhibur Rahman said, TCB gives 200 litres of soya bean oil and 3,000 kg of onion at a time; soya bean oil finishes quicky while onions remain unsold. That is why, he added, he has not been selling TCB's commudities for the last ttwo montrhs.
He further said, at present there is no consumers' demand for onion as onion price has declined.
Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashekul Haq said, as prices of edible oils have increased, edible oil allocations will be increased. Talking with TCB's highest authorities, necessary measure will be taken, he added.


