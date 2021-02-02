Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

A minor child and a school teacher were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Rajshahi, in two days.
BHOLA: A mentally-imbalanced woman allegedly slaughtered her two-year-old daughter in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The incident occurred in Cheuakhali area under Dhania Union in the upazila in the morning.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Tania Begum, wife of Sabuj, has been suffering from mental disease for long.
She allegedly slaughtered her daughter Taiyeba Islam in the morning when her husband went out for work.
Later, Tania with the throat-slit body of the daughter in her lap went to the room of her mother-in-law. Tania confessed that she slaughtered Taiyeba with machete.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's father filed a murder case with Bhola Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested Tania and recovered the machete.
RAJSHAHI: A school teacher, who was beaten to injure in an attack allegedly by his rivals over land dispute in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon, died early Sunday.
Deceased Sohel Rana, 35, was an assistant teacher of Domadi Government Primary School. He was the son of freedom fighter Abdus Sobhan Ali, a resident of Mahendra Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the deceased's father Abdus Sobahan had bought a piece of land in Mahendra Bazar area about 45 year ago. But, Taijul Islam, son of Sobhan's relative Vadu Miah, had been running a rented shop on the land.
Taijul stopped giving the shop rent claiming ownership of a portion of land that led to a conflict recently.
Locals initiated to settle the matter on occasions, but they failed.
On Friday, Taijul's supporters attacked on Sohel Rana and hit him with a stick, road and bamboo, leaving him critically injured.
Sohel was first admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital first and later, shifted to Popular Diagnostic Centre following the deterioration of his condition.
Sohel Rana's father filed a case with Belpukur Police Station on Friday evening in this connection.
Following this, police arrested accused Majeedul Islam that day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 get life term in AL leader murder case
Fishermen brought out a procession in Barishal City on Sunday
4.44 lakh doses of corona vaccines arrive in three districts
Madrasa girl ‘commits suicide’ at Bagmara
Three unnatural deaths in 3 dists
Low-income people pass difficult time at Kamalganj
A meeting on crop insurance was held at the Parbatipur UNO office
Two murdered in two districts


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft