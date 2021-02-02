Two murdered in two districts

A minor child and a school teacher were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Rajshahi, in two days.

BHOLA: A mentally-imbalanced woman allegedly slaughtered her two-year-old daughter in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Cheuakhali area under Dhania Union in the upazila in the morning.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Tania Begum, wife of Sabuj, has been suffering from mental disease for long.

She allegedly slaughtered her daughter Taiyeba Islam in the morning when her husband went out for work.

Later, Tania with the throat-slit body of the daughter in her lap went to the room of her mother-in-law. Tania confessed that she slaughtered Taiyeba with machete.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father filed a murder case with Bhola Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested Tania and recovered the machete.

RAJSHAHI: A school teacher, who was beaten to injure in an attack allegedly by his rivals over land dispute in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon, died early Sunday.

Deceased Sohel Rana, 35, was an assistant teacher of Domadi Government Primary School. He was the son of freedom fighter Abdus Sobhan Ali, a resident of Mahendra Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the deceased's father Abdus Sobahan had bought a piece of land in Mahendra Bazar area about 45 year ago. But, Taijul Islam, son of Sobhan's relative Vadu Miah, had been running a rented shop on the land.

Taijul stopped giving the shop rent claiming ownership of a portion of land that led to a conflict recently.

Locals initiated to settle the matter on occasions, but they failed.

On Friday, Taijul's supporters attacked on Sohel Rana and hit him with a stick, road and bamboo, leaving him critically injured.

Sohel was first admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital first and later, shifted to Popular Diagnostic Centre following the deterioration of his condition.

Sohel Rana's father filed a case with Belpukur Police Station on Friday evening in this connection.

Following this, police arrested accused Majeedul Islam that day.







