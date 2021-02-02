Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Four people including a woman were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Netrakona, Naogaon, Noakhali and Gopalganj, in three days.

NETRAKONA: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Kendua Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sanai Mia, 32, a resident of Chandratala Village in Madan Upazila of the district. He was the assistant of a bus driver.

Local sources said a bus hit hard a stationary truck after losing its control over the steering in Atigram area in the morning, leaving the bus assistant dead on the spot and two passengers injured. The injured were taken to Kendua Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kendua Police Station (PS) Kazi Shah Newaz confirmed the incident.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Amjad Hossain, son of Saber Ali, a resident of Sahapur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a bus coming from Rajshahi ran over Amjad Hossain in front of Jonaki Hotel on the Rajshahi-Naogaon Highway at around 6pm while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

NOAKHALI: A woman was killed and two others were injured as a pickup van smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Monwara Begum, 44, wife of Nurul Haque, a resident of Char Jabbar Village in the upazila

Char Jabbar PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Rahena Begum said a pickup van rammed into a three-wheeler in Atkapalia area in the afternoon, leaving the three-wheeler driver and two passengers critically injured. The injured were rushed to Char Jabbar Upazila Health Complex.

Monwara was, later, shifted to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, the SI added.

GOPALGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nousher Sheikh, 50, a resident of Gosherchar Village in the upazila.

Gonapara Police Outpost SI Moloy Kumar Roy said a bus hit the man near Haridaspur Bridge in the morning, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Gopalganj General Hospital, where the on-duty declared him dead, the SI added.







