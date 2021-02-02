Cold wave jeopardises normal life in Rajshahi, Joypurhat



Poor people taking warmth from straw fire amid bone-chilling cold in Rajshahi. photo: observer

The normal activities in all these districts including Rajshahi and Joypurhat have been jeopardised for the last few days.

RAJSHAHI: Unusual cold weather is sweeping over the district. Normal life in the city and its adjacent areas came to a standstill. For the last two day, lower temperature has been continuing. Farmers said, the unfavourable weather is likely to damage crops including potato, mustard, paddy, lentil and vegetables.

People in river basin areas are suffering a much. They are trying to keep heated by straw fire. Most are not going out without emergency needs. Different cold-related diseases have appeared. Distressed people are in great difficulties.

On Sunday, minimum 5.7 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Rajshahi while maximum was 19.6.

Rohidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Rajshahi Meteorological Office, confirmed it.

JOYPURHAT: Minimum 7 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in the district on Sunday.

It was recorded by local agriculture office in the district.

The sun remained invisible. Chilling cold of Magh, a winter month of Bengal) paralysed normal activities of people.

Sources in the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, due to severe cold of Magh, late bright disease is likely to attack potato fields.

To check late bright attack, growers have been advised to spray anti-toadstool medicine in potato fields.

Besides, they were asked to keep cover their Boro seedbeds with polythene, watering at night and throwing in morning, and applying ashes, said DAE Deputy Director SM Meftahul Bari.

He said, normal living has turned standstill due to cold wave sweeping over the district.

Destitute people are thronging cheap warm cloth shops. Their crowding was seen at Hawkers Market along the rail line. In villages, people were preventing cold with burning fire.

Children and elderly people are suffering because of cold.

Distribution of officially allocated 17,100 blankets has been completed, said District Relief and Rehabilitant Officer Abdur Rahim.

At first phase, Tk 30 lakh and later Tk 10 lakh for Pourasabha were allocated to purchase winter clothes for the cold-affected people.





