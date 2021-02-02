Ten nabbed with drugs in two districts

Ten people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Joypurhat and Kurigram, in three days.

JOYPURHAT: Police detained eight people along with 780 bottles of phensedyl in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Saddam, 28, Ataur Rahman, 25, Tarequzzaman Tareq, 21, Jahangir Alam, 19, Chhoton, 22, Nayon Rahman, 30, Mehedi Hasan, 21, and Gaziur Rahman, 22.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Gopalpur Village at night and detained them along with the contraband syrup.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Polash Chandra Deb confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police detained two persons along with 33 kg of hemp in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The detained persons are Rahman, 32, of Kaliganj Upazila, and Rabiul Islam Boyati, 22, of Nageshwari Upazila.

Nageshwari PS OC Rowshan Kabir said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Byaparihat Bazar area at around 9pm and detained the duo with the hemp after checking a pickup van.

The arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.







