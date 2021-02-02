Major snow storm to blanket US east coast after hitting capital



A woman carries an umbrella as she walks in the snow on the National Mall during a snow storm on January 31 in Washington, DC. Washington is expecting 3 to 5 inches of snow during the first major snow storm of the year. photo : AFP

The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine -- a swathe home to tens of millions of people -- and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut.

The NWS warned New Yorkers to expect a snowfall rate of two to four inches per hour beginning on Monday, with "near blizzard" conditions closer to the coast.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a local state of emergency as the city of over eight million braced for the storm, restricting non-essential travel to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

"This winter storm will be dangerous with heavy snowfall and strong winds. If you can stay home, stay home," he said on Twitter. -AFP





NEW YORK, Feb 1: A powerful winter storm is set to dump feet of snow along a stretch of the US east coast including New York City on Monday, after blanketing the nation's capital.The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine -- a swathe home to tens of millions of people -- and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut.The NWS warned New Yorkers to expect a snowfall rate of two to four inches per hour beginning on Monday, with "near blizzard" conditions closer to the coast.Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a local state of emergency as the city of over eight million braced for the storm, restricting non-essential travel to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles."This winter storm will be dangerous with heavy snowfall and strong winds. If you can stay home, stay home," he said on Twitter. -AFP