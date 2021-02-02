Video
BJP trying to sell everything: Mamata hits out at Centre

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BJP trying to sell everything: Mamata hits out at Centre

BJP trying to sell everything: Mamata hits out at Centre

KOLKATA, Feb 1: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was speaking at North Bengal Festival in Siliguri. She hit out the central government over the budget presented in Rajya Sabha today.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said," Today a budget was tabled, don't worry, prices will increase. Centre takes away everything using cess. They have done nothing for farmers, they have still not repealed the farm laws. Every day, they keep hiking fuel prices. What kind of budget is this? It is a fake budget! Anti farmer, anti-people, anti-country. They are selling off everything. Will you even get your insurance money? Even bank deposits are not safe anymore. Today they said are selling insurance. So, you can never be sure if you will get your money. Rail is being privatised, BSNL, Air India, and all PSUs being privatised. Jobs of those working in PSUs are no longer secure."
West Bengal CM further added, "NPAs are being waived but farmers are not getting loan waivers. They are helping only those corporates who are financing BJP."
Mamata Banerjee also said that the central govt had promised assistance to tea gardens but nothing came. "They want to develop highways in Bengal before elections. No, we don't need it, go save the farmers. We will look after our own roads," she added.
Mamata also took a jibe at BJP over ferrying rebel TMC leaders. She said, "They don't have money to ferry migrant workers but those who have looted crores are being taken to Delhi in chartered flights."    -PTI


