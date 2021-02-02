Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Two Abahanis share point in a penalty studded match

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Sports Reporter

A crucial moment of the match between Dhaka and Chattogram Abahani in the Bangladesh Premier League on Monday. photo: BFF

A crucial moment of the match between Dhaka and Chattogram Abahani in the Bangladesh Premier League on Monday. photo: BFF

The rivalry between the Abahanis from Dhaka and Chattogram saw a 1-1 tie in a match studded   with penalty kicks in Bangladesh Premier League on Monday in Dhaka.
The two goals in the was match came from penalty kicks while another spot shot Chattogram team failed to convert.
Playing the fifth match on the day, Dhaka Abahani had eleven points and it was the team's second tie. Playing same number of matches, Chittagong Abahani had seven points.
Dhaka Abahani opened net in the 32nd minute making use of a penalty kick awarded to the team after its Brazilian striker Francisco Wagsley Rodrigues De Sousa Filho was grounded inside the box by Chittagong Abahani midfielder Saker Ullah. That Brazilian took the shot and hit the net.
In the 44th minute, the sky blue outfits could double the lead. Its Haitian striker Belfort Kervens Fils, with the ball, entered the box and tried to hit the post with a weak shot which went a little far from the sidebar.
The port city team was awarded a penalty kick in the last minute of the first half when their midfielder Rakib Hossain's header touched their Dhaka opponents' defender Tutul Hossain Badsha's hand in the small box. Chattogram boys sent Brazilian striker Nixon Guylherme Rocha Brizolara to take the spot shot and succeeded to put smile on his fellows' face leveling the margin.
Chattogram boys had a chance to go ahead from another penalty kick in 88th minute. Striker Nixon Guylherme took the shot and Dhaka's custodian Shahidul Alam Sohel prevented the attempt efficiently.
Failing to utilise chances, none of the Abahanies succeeded in breaking the deadlock in the end.

Saif, Jamal lock horns today
There is only one match today (Tuesday). Saif Sporting Club will take on Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at 4:00 pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
So far, the Dhanmondi team played three matches and collected nine points while Saif played four matches and had seven points.
The two met each other for the last time in BPL in March, 2020 in Mymensingh where Sk Jamal won over the opponent by 2-1.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG suffer first defeat under Pochettino to allow Lille to move top
Messi shows his worth but Suarez double stretches Atletico lead
Tamai Club Limited president Risad Morshed giving prize money
Two Abahanis share point in a penalty studded match
Bashundhara Kings register 5th wins in BPL
TM Dilshan signed to play for two clubs in Australia
Domingo sees close contest for Tigers against Windies
SA Emerging Women's cricket team to visit Bangladesh next month


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft