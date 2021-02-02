Two Abahanis share point in a penalty studded match



A crucial moment of the match between Dhaka and Chattogram Abahani in the Bangladesh Premier League on Monday. photo: BFF

The two goals in the was match came from penalty kicks while another spot shot Chattogram team failed to convert.

Playing the fifth match on the day, Dhaka Abahani had eleven points and it was the team's second tie. Playing same number of matches, Chittagong Abahani had seven points.

Dhaka Abahani opened net in the 32nd minute making use of a penalty kick awarded to the team after its Brazilian striker Francisco Wagsley Rodrigues De Sousa Filho was grounded inside the box by Chittagong Abahani midfielder Saker Ullah. That Brazilian took the shot and hit the net.

In the 44th minute, the sky blue outfits could double the lead. Its Haitian striker Belfort Kervens Fils, with the ball, entered the box and tried to hit the post with a weak shot which went a little far from the sidebar.

The port city team was awarded a penalty kick in the last minute of the first half when their midfielder Rakib Hossain's header touched their Dhaka opponents' defender Tutul Hossain Badsha's hand in the small box. Chattogram boys sent Brazilian striker Nixon Guylherme Rocha Brizolara to take the spot shot and succeeded to put smile on his fellows' face leveling the margin.

Chattogram boys had a chance to go ahead from another penalty kick in 88th minute. Striker Nixon Guylherme took the shot and Dhaka's custodian Shahidul Alam Sohel prevented the attempt efficiently.

Failing to utilise chances, none of the Abahanies succeeded in breaking the deadlock in the end.



Saif, Jamal lock horns today

There is only one match today (Tuesday). Saif Sporting Club will take on Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at 4:00 pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.

So far, the Dhanmondi team played three matches and collected nine points while Saif played four matches and had seven points.

The two met each other for the last time in BPL in March, 2020 in Mymensingh where Sk Jamal won over the opponent by 2-1.







