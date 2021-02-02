

Bashundhara Kings register 5th wins in BPL

Apart from Bacerra's two goals, Brazilian striker Robinho and Brazilian midfielder's Jonathan Fernandes scored one goal each to secure Kings' emphatic victory after leading the first half by 2-1 goals while Nigerian midfielder Mohammed Abiola Nurat scored the lone goal for Mohammedan.

In the day's match, Bacerra gave Bashundhara Kings a deserving lead early in the 9th minute but the lead did not last longer as Nurat restored the parity for Mohammedan in the 22nd minute of the match.

Robinho again put Bashundhara ahead in the 45th minute while Jonathan Fernandes increased the margin scoring the third goal for Kings in the 50th minute of the match.

After the resumption, Mohammedan tried heart and soul by creating a couple of chances but could not convert any of those lack of proper finishing against the Bashundhara's packed defense.

Bacerra however completed the Bashundhara's tally scoring his second and fourth goal in the 81st minute of the match.

Bashundhara clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Mohammedan Sporting Club off-colored except the day's lone goal in the first half.

With the day's win, Bashundhara Kings maintained their domination in the league table with 15 points from five match while the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit remained at their previous credit of five points playing the same number of matches.

Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Chittagong Abahani Limited on Friday (Feb. 5) at Bangabandhu National Stadium while Mohammedan Sporting Club face Uttar Baridhara Club on the same day at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

Earlier, Bashundhara Kings made a winning start in the league beating Uttar Baridhara Club by 2-0 goals, defeated Bangladesh Police Football Club by 2-1 goals in the second match, edged past Brothers Union Club by 1-0 goal in the third match and blanked old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-0 goals in the fourth match.

While Mohammedan Sporting Club got off to a winning start in the league beating Arambagh Krira Sangha by 3-0 goals in their opening league match, lost to Saif Sporting Club 1-2 in the second match, played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the third match, split point with Abahani Limited Dhaka by playing 2-2 goals draw in the fourth match. -BSS









