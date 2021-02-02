Video
TM Dilshan signed to play for two clubs in Australia

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
BIPIN DANI

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder TM Dilshan will be playing a T20 match on Tuesday.
He has been signed to play by two different Clubs-Casey South Melbourne Cricket Club and Mulgrave Cricket Club- in Australia.  
"He played one match last month and managed to hit a tidy 22 and also picked up two wickets. His next match will be on February 2 at Mulgrave Reserve", Malin Pullenayegam, the President of the club, said over the telephone.
"It has been such a fantastic decision to have him play for our club. He was absolutely fantastic for the boys in the first game, and it brought an enormous crowd down to the club. We got so much exposure out of having him down, and it really brought the club and the competition to the forefront of people's mind".
"We wanted to bring a big name, to try to grow the community interest in the club and the competition, TM is one of the best Sri Lankan batsmen ever, and we believe his inclusion would be of great benefit for us, the community and what he can teach the players", he further added.
The 44-year-old Dilshan's next match for Casey Club will be on Saturday, informs Shaun Petrie, the club chief.
"I saw an old Sri Lankan friend at the Boxing Day Test (Australia-India) at the MCH. He told me Dilshan was thinking about playing again. I told him to call me and he did. We signed a contract and that's how he will play for our club as well",  Petrie added.
"Dilshan will be playing against St. Kilda, which has players like Peter Handscombe, Nick Maddinson and Marcus Harris. The match will be played at Casey Fields Cranbourne East".





