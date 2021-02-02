Domingo sees close contest for Tigers against Windies

Bangladesh swept touring West Indies cleanly in three-match ODI series last week and hosts are favourite for forthcoming Test series as well. But Tigers Head Coach Russell Domingo is unwilling to take guests lightly rather he thinks that close contests are coming in front.

"I definitely think this will be a closely-contested event," Domingo said on Monday. "West Indies have some quality cricketers in their side".

"If we take them lightly, it will be at our own peril. They have some wonderful cricketers in the side," he added.

West Indies are travelling in Bangladesh sans their 12 frontline cricketers. But they had great warm-up match against BCB XI and dominated over hommies in three departments. Visiting Captain Kraigg Brathwaite showed his contentment after the practice match and said in a reaction that they will turn back in longer version format. Domingo is aware of the Caribbean strength. He said, "Brathwaite has been a consistent performer for them. Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach are world-class bowlers. We are by no means complacent".

"We know that they are a formidable side under any conditions. We will have to be on our A-game to compete and come out on the right side of the result against them," added Domingo.

Tigers will lock horns with visiting West Indians in the 1st Test between February 3 and 7 while the 2nd Test will be commenced on February 11.

