Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Domingo sees close contest for Tigers against Windies

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh swept touring West Indies cleanly in three-match ODI series last week and hosts are favourite for forthcoming Test series as well.  But Tigers Head Coach Russell Domingo is unwilling to take guests lightly rather he thinks that close contests are coming in front.
"I definitely think this will be a closely-contested event," Domingo said on Monday. "West Indies have some quality cricketers in their side".
"If we take them lightly, it will be at our own peril. They have some wonderful cricketers in the side," he added.
West Indies are travelling in Bangladesh sans their 12 frontline cricketers. But they had great warm-up match against BCB XI and dominated over hommies in three departments. Visiting Captain Kraigg Brathwaite showed his contentment after the practice match and said in a reaction that they will turn back in longer version format. Domingo is aware of the Caribbean strength. He said, "Brathwaite has been a consistent performer for them. Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach are world-class bowlers. We are by no means complacent".
"We know that they are a formidable side under any conditions. We will have to be on our A-game to compete and come out on the right side of the result against them," added Domingo.
Tigers will lock horns with visiting West Indians in the 1st Test between February 3 and 7 while the 2nd Test will be commenced on February 11.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG suffer first defeat under Pochettino to allow Lille to move top
Messi shows his worth but Suarez double stretches Atletico lead
Tamai Club Limited president Risad Morshed giving prize money
Two Abahanis share point in a penalty studded match
Bashundhara Kings register 5th wins in BPL
TM Dilshan signed to play for two clubs in Australia
Domingo sees close contest for Tigers against Windies
SA Emerging Women's cricket team to visit Bangladesh next month


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft