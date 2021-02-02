SA Emerging Women's cricket team to visit Bangladesh next month

South Africa Emerging Women's Cricket team will tour to Bangladesh next month to play a five-match one-day series. BCB revealed the itinerary on Monday.

Proteas Divas will land in Dhaka on March 28 and will be taken to Sylhet on the same day. They will be tested for Covid-19 there and will be quarantined from March 29 to 31 and the 2nd round test for coronavirus will be conducted before start practicing on April 1.

The starter of the series will begin on April 4. The remaining four matches will take place on April 6, 8, 11 and 12 at the same venue. But after the penultimate game, visiting girls will be tested for Covid-19 for the 3rd time during their staying in Bangladesh. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host all the matches.

South Africa team will leave Bangladesh on April 14.







