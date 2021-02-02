Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib not fully fit, claims Domingo

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter

Physio of Bangladesh National Cricket team Julian Calafate seen to work with Shakib Al Hasan on Monday during practice. photo: BCB

Physio of Bangladesh National Cricket team Julian Calafate seen to work with Shakib Al Hasan on Monday during practice. photo: BCB

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan started practicing recovering from injury and is named for Bangladesh squad ahead of two-match Test series against West Indies. Tigers' head coach Russell Domingo however, informed that Shakib is yet to recover injury completely.
"He is still not 100 per cent but he has a day or so, but we are pretty confident that he will be ready for the first Test," Domingo said journalist on Monday. "He has worked really hard on his rehab. He is not feeling too much discomfort, so we are confident that he will be ready to play."
Shakib was doubtful for Test series sustaining injury on January 25 during the last clash of Bangabandhu ODI series while delivering the 5th ball of his 5th over, who hit a fifty with the bat in the 1st innings of the match. He left the ground immediately and was kept under observation. After intensive medication the number one all-rounder becomes fit for action.
"Shakib is an important player for us with his batting and bowling. He is a world-class all-rounder who is very difficult to replace in any format," the coach praised.
The first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will start tomorrow.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG suffer first defeat under Pochettino to allow Lille to move top
Messi shows his worth but Suarez double stretches Atletico lead
Tamai Club Limited president Risad Morshed giving prize money
Two Abahanis share point in a penalty studded match
Bashundhara Kings register 5th wins in BPL
TM Dilshan signed to play for two clubs in Australia
Domingo sees close contest for Tigers against Windies
SA Emerging Women's cricket team to visit Bangladesh next month


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft