Shakib not fully fit, claims Domingo



Physio of Bangladesh National Cricket team Julian Calafate seen to work with Shakib Al Hasan on Monday during practice. photo: BCB

"He is still not 100 per cent but he has a day or so, but we are pretty confident that he will be ready for the first Test," Domingo said journalist on Monday. "He has worked really hard on his rehab. He is not feeling too much discomfort, so we are confident that he will be ready to play."

Shakib was doubtful for Test series sustaining injury on January 25 during the last clash of Bangabandhu ODI series while delivering the 5th ball of his 5th over, who hit a fifty with the bat in the 1st innings of the match. He left the ground immediately and was kept under observation. After intensive medication the number one all-rounder becomes fit for action.

"Shakib is an important player for us with his batting and bowling. He is a world-class all-rounder who is very difficult to replace in any format," the coach praised.

The first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will start tomorrow.





