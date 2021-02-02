Bangladesh in conundrum to single out Tamim's opening partner



Bangladesh's cricket coach Russell Domingo (R) talks to batting coach Jon Lewis (R) and bowling coach Ottis Gibson (L) during a training session at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chittagong on Monday. photo: AFP

Couple of nights before the toss for first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies, Bangladesh Head Coach Russell Domingo informed that they are in jeopardy to choose the opening partner of Tamim. He said, "Obviously we need to have final discussions with the selectors later today, about the opening spot to go with Tamim. We have a few options. Saif played the last Test and before him, Shadman was the man in that position before he broke his finger".

He is also in dark about the rest of the top-order positions. "The batting order needs some discussions," He told. "I have got an idea of who is going to bat at No 3, 4, 5 and 6".

Recently the mastermind told that he does prefer four quick in the playing eleven. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu clued up that team management must keep the subcontinent condition in mind to set the playing squad. Domingo now changed his stance. He said, "But we also can't be stupid to pick out-and-out pace attacks when you are playing on wickets that don't offer them anything".

"It is also very difficult for bowlers to make debuts on these type of pitches. We will make a final decision on the make-up of the team, once we have seen the pitch one day before the Test," he said further. It means the possibility of debut of Hasan Mahmud in Chattogram is very little.

"We are very committed to get some fast bowlers through the system. We have showed that in our one-day side where we are trying to develop our fast bowling stock. When we go away from home, they will be crucially important for us" he added.

He praised Mustafizur Rahman highly since the Cutter Master has now learnt to swing against right handed batsman. "I have said months ago that Mustafizur will struggle in Tests until he swings the ball back into the right-hander. He has worked really hard with our bowling coach to make sure he gets the shape more consistently. I am sure you can see from his white-ball performances that he has been able to do that. It is still not a 100 per cent consistent but there has been a big improvement in the way he is shaping the ball," he praised.







