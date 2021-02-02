Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh in conundrum to single out Tamim's opening partner

Domingo praises Mustafiz for learning swings to right handers

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's cricket coach Russell Domingo (R) talks to batting coach Jon Lewis (R) and bowling coach Ottis Gibson (L) during a training session at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chittagong on Monday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's cricket coach Russell Domingo (R) talks to batting coach Jon Lewis (R) and bowling coach Ottis Gibson (L) during a training session at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chittagong on Monday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh had been struggling for more than one decade to fix an opening partner with Tamim Iqbal across the formats. Liton Das proved himself for white ball games but still Bangladesh think tank is in quandary to set a full time opener with Tamim.
Couple of nights before the toss for first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies, Bangladesh Head Coach Russell Domingo informed that they are in jeopardy to choose the opening partner of Tamim. He said, "Obviously we need to have final discussions with the selectors later today, about the opening spot to go with Tamim. We have a few options. Saif played the last Test and before him, Shadman was the man in that position before he broke his finger".
He is also in dark about the rest of the top-order positions. "The batting order needs some discussions," He told. "I have got an idea of who is going to bat at No 3, 4, 5 and 6".
Recently the mastermind told that he does prefer four quick in the playing eleven. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu clued up that team management must keep the subcontinent condition in mind to set the playing squad. Domingo now changed his stance. He said, "But we also can't be stupid to pick out-and-out pace attacks when you are playing on wickets that don't offer them anything".
"It is also very difficult for bowlers to make debuts on these type of pitches. We will make a final decision on the make-up of the team, once we have seen the pitch one day before the Test," he said further. It means the possibility of debut of Hasan Mahmud in Chattogram is very little.
"We are very committed to get some fast bowlers through the system. We have showed that in our one-day side where we are trying to develop our fast bowling stock. When we go away from home, they will be crucially important for us" he added.
He praised Mustafizur Rahman highly since the Cutter Master has now learnt to swing against right handed batsman. "I have said months ago that Mustafizur will struggle in Tests until he swings the ball back into the right-hander. He has worked really hard with our bowling coach to make sure he gets the shape more consistently. I am sure you can see from his white-ball performances that he has been able to do that. It is still not a 100 per cent consistent but there has been a big improvement in the way he is shaping the ball," he praised.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG suffer first defeat under Pochettino to allow Lille to move top
Messi shows his worth but Suarez double stretches Atletico lead
Tamai Club Limited president Risad Morshed giving prize money
Two Abahanis share point in a penalty studded match
Bashundhara Kings register 5th wins in BPL
TM Dilshan signed to play for two clubs in Australia
Domingo sees close contest for Tigers against Windies
SA Emerging Women's cricket team to visit Bangladesh next month


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft