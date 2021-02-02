Writ seeks HC directive to recover laundered money

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Monday seeking its directives to recover the considerable amount of money laundered by Bangladeshi citizens from foreign banks, mainly the Swiss bank.

It also challenged the government's failure and inaction in recovering the considerable amount of money laundered by Bangladeshi citizens, companies or other entities in foreign banks.

Supreme Court lawyers Abdul Kaium Khan and Subir Nandi Das filed the writ petition.

Secretaries of Finance, foreign, home and law ministry, the Anti-Corruption Commission and Bangladesh Bank governor, and nine others were made respondents in the writ petitions

The writ petition also prayed to the HC for issuing a directive to the government to use the Central Bank of Switzerland to freeze the accounts of foreign banks that had the money of Bangladeshi businessman Musa Bin Shamsher.