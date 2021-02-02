Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Writ seeks HC directive to recover laundered money

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Monday seeking its directives to recover the considerable amount of money laundered by Bangladeshi citizens from foreign banks, mainly the Swiss bank.
It also challenged the government's failure and inaction in recovering the considerable amount of money laundered by Bangladeshi citizens, companies or other entities in foreign banks.
Supreme Court lawyers Abdul Kaium Khan and Subir Nandi Das filed the writ petition.
Secretaries of Finance, foreign, home and law ministry, the Anti-Corruption Commission and Bangladesh Bank governor, and nine others were made respondents in the writ petitions
The writ petition also prayed to the HC for issuing a directive to the government to use the Central Bank of Switzerland to freeze the accounts of foreign banks that had the money of Bangladeshi businessman Musa Bin Shamsher.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ seeks HC directive to recover laundered money
Police block roads into Delhi to stop farmers disrupting budget day
Badda lyncing case transferred to Sessions Judge’s Court
HC asks Dhaka Wanderers Club to submit audit report
SC stays Rashedul Haque Chisty’s bail in money laundering case
10 including univ student die after taking toxic liquor in three days
JS passes Sheikh Hasina Medical University, Khulna Bill
Country attains autarky in steel, cement products


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft