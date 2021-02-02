Badda lyncing case transferred to Sessions Judge’s Court

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka on Monday transferred the Taslima Begum Renu murder case to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court for holding trial.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the transfer order. As a result, the case is ready for trial, said General Registered Officer(GRO) Md Liakat Ali.

On July 20 in 2019, Taslima Begum Renu, 40, a single mother of two, was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a kidnapper in front of North Badda Government Primary School. On December 2, another court accepted the charge sheet.

Inspector Abdul Haque of DB Police, also the investigating officer of the case, submitted a charge sheet against 15 people to the CMM's Court on September 10. The charge sheeted accused are Ibrahim alias Ridoy, 20, Moina Begum alias Riya, 29, Azad Mondal, 50, Kamal Hossain, 40 , Shahin, 32, Bachchu Mia, 36, Shahidul Islam, 21, Murad Mia 26, Sohel Rana, 30, Asadul Islam, 22, Billal Mollah, 32, Rumman Hossain, 23, Jafar Hossain, 17, Osim Ahmed, 14, and Md Mohiuddin, 18.

It was later learnt that Renu went there to enquire about admission of her daughter Tahsin Tuba, 4, to the school.







