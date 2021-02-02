HC asks Dhaka Wanderers Club to submit audit report

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the Dhaka Wanderers Club to submit the club constitution, audit report and names of all the committee members over the allegation of links with casino business of the Motijheel based club.

The court asked the lawyer of Joy Gopal Sarkar, general secretary of the club, to produce the documents before it on Tuesday for scrutiny.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order during hearing on six bail petitions.

The petitions were filed by Joy Gopal Sarkar in connection with six separate money laundering cases against him.

Lawyer Kamrul Islam appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin represented the State during the hearing in the court.

We have all the relevant documents regarding Dhaka Wanderers Club in hand, said lawyer Kamrul.

On July 14 last year, Joy Gopal was arrested in connection with five money laundering cases filed with different police stations in Dhaka including Wari and Sutrapur police stations, on different dates in 2019 and 2020. He was sued in another case filed with Bangshal Police Station on August 31 last year.









