SC stays Rashedul Haque Chisty’s bail in money laundering case

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed for weeks the High Court verdict that upheld the bail of Rashedul Haque Chisty, son of the former chairman of Farmers Bank audit committee Mahbubul Haque Chisty, in a money laundering case.

The apex court also asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to file a leave to appeal petition against the HC order within four weeks.

A three-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division, headed by the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the ACC seeking stay on the HC bail order.

Senior lawyer AF Hasan Ariff and lawyer Shaharia Biplob appeared for Rashedul Haque Chisty while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC

ACC had filed a revision petition before the HC challenging the bail order of Chisty that was granted by a lower court on May 19 last year.

Lawyer Shahriar Biplob said Chisty will have to remain behind the bars as the trial of another corruption case is underway against him.

In 2018, the ACC filed several cases against Mahbubul Haque Chishty, former chairman of the audit committee of Farmers Bank, and his son Rashedul Chisty, a shareholder of the bank. At least five cases were filed against Rashedul.

Shahjahan Meraz, deputy assistant director of the ACC, filed the case with Dhaka-1 Integrated District Office.

Farmers Bank was established in June 2013. Bangladesh Bank investigation found massive irregularities in the bank's loan disbursement along with Tk 159 crore of default loans in 2017. On July 21 in 2020, the ACC filed a case against six people, including Mahbubul Haq Chisty.









