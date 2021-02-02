Video
10 including univ student die after taking toxic liquor in three days

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

At least 10 people, including a university student, died and at least 30 others were hospitalized after consuming toxic liquor in Mohammadpur, Gazipur and Bogura district over the last three days, according to police information.
At least three people died reportedly from alcohol poisoning and a dozen others were admitted in hospitals, after an event on Friday at a Gazipur resort.  
Two of them died on Sunday and the other died earlier on Monday while undergoing treatment in a Dhaka hospital.  
Around 41 employees of an organization went to the resort in Gazipur on Friday. Some of them had mixed alcoholic beverage at the resort. On the way back to Dhaka some of them became sick, said a team member.  In another incident, two private university students died in Dhaka on Sunday who fell sick after drinking alcohol.
Mortuza Raihan and Nuhat Alam were arrested following a case filed by the victim's father with Mohammadpur Police Station. In the lawsuit, the young woman's father made five of her friends accused.
The young woman was raped by her friend, according to police. Abdul Latif Officer-in-Charge of Mohammadpur Police Station said, "On Thursday, five including the victim went to a restaurant in sector-3 of Uttara." There, they made her drink alcohol. As she fell sick, they took the girl to one of her friend's house in Mohammadia Homes Limited in Mohammadpur. There the prime accused raped her, he said.
When the victim's physical condition deteriorated, the students took her to the hospital, the OC added, quoting the case statement.
Meanwhile, one of the accused in the case -- Arafat, 28, who also drank with them, died at the City Hospital in Mohammadpur on Sunday.
He also said one of their friends also left the restaurant immediately after falling sick. Police are searching for the youth who took the alcohol to the restaurant, police said.
Ten of them are still hospitalized, he added. "We are providing blood samples to check the source of poisoning," he said. Our Bogura Correspondent added that five people died after consuming toxic liquor in Bogura district town on Sunday night.
The dead are Ramzan Ali,40, son of Lokman and Sumon,38, son of Premnath of Puran Bogura area, Saju,55, and Mozahar Ali,70, of Katnarpara Tokapotty, and Abdul Jalil,65, of Fulbari Sarkarpara.
Local sources said Ramzan, Sumon, his father Premnath and uncle Ramnath drunk liquor at a homeopathy medicine shop on Sunday night after attending a wedding ceremony in Tinmatha area of the district town.


