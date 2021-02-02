Country attains autarky in steel, cement products

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 1: The country has now attained self-sufficiency in the productions of cement and steel products, two main construction materials.

Over 20 industries established in the country have the annual production capacity of 50 million tonnes of cement.

But those are producing nearly 36 million tonnes annually as per demand of the local stakeholders.

As a result, the industries are producing 70 percent of their capacity.

Meanwhile, a total of 200 re-rolling mills including 38 automatic Industries are producing MS rod and steel products of 65 lakh tonnes annually.

The annual demand for MS Rod in the country is 65 lakh tonnes while the production capacity of the re-rolling mills is more than 80 lakh tonnes.

More than 250 to 300 ships are dismantled in more than 50 shipyards constructed over 20 miles along the coast of Sitakunda thana from Fouzderhat to Sitakunda area annually.

Over 50 lakh tonnes of MS rods are produced with scrapped iron available from those shipyards every year. Nearly 20 lakh tonnes of raw materials are imported from the foreign countries, mostly from India and China.

But during the current year, less than 100 ships have been scrapped due to pandemic, producing nearly 20 lakh tonnes of MS Rod.

Most of the local demand for iron rods one of the important construction materials, are met by the scrapped iron.

Bangladeshi ship breaking industry's supply of scrap iron to the steel mills alone substitute import of about 80 lakh tonnes of billets and other raw materials.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Observer, Amirul Huq, Managing Director of Premier Cement Mills Limited, former Director of FBCCI and CCCI, expressed his satisfaction that the country had attained self-sufficiency in the production of steel products and cement, two major ingredients of construction materials.

Amirul said: "We have become successful in producing the MS Rod and cement."

Terming it a good sign of our economy, he said. "Now we need an effective and dynamic policy to sustain the success in this sector."

"The administration and the government should come forward with a positive step to maintain a congenial atmosphere in this sector to consolidate our economic power," Amirul said.

Amirul, who is the Managing Director of the Premier Cement Mills Limited said his organisation had exported their products to Tripura state of India through river ways.

"It is the first export to the neighbouring country through riverine route," he claimed.

Amirul further said that the production capacity of his two units cement industry would increase to 25000 tonnes daily from coming April.







