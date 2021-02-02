BGB on high alert along Myanmar border



Soldiers stand guard on a blockaded road to Myanmar's parliament in Naypyidaw on February 1 after the military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the president in a coup. photo : AFP

Contacted, Cox's Bazar-34 BGB commander Lt Col Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said, "The paramilitary troops are on high alert although the military coup in Myanmar did not leave any impact on Bangladesh border."

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior leaders of the ruling party have been detained early Monday morning.







Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been put on high alert along the border with Myanmar following Myanmar de facto leader Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior leaders of her party were detained by that country's army.Contacted, Cox's Bazar-34 BGB commander Lt Col Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said, "The paramilitary troops are on high alert although the military coup in Myanmar did not leave any impact on Bangladesh border."Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior leaders of the ruling party have been detained early Monday morning.