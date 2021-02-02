BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury flanked by officials, handing over Tk.5.00 lac cheque as a donation to Society for the Welfare of Autistic Children (SWAC) Chairperson Subarna Chakma at the Bank's Head Office on Monday. A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman of Mercantile Bank Foundation joined virtually to preside over the programme. photo: BankChealgazi Union Parishad Chairman Md. Anisur Rahman Badsha along with Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd Dinajpur Branch Manager Md. Abul Kalam Azad distributing blanket among the cold-hit poor people at Chealgazi Union Parishad at Dinajpur District recently as a part of CSR activities of the Bank. photo: Bank