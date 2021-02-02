BANKING EVENTS

Video
Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury flanked by officials, handing over Tk.5.00 lac cheque as a donation to Society for the Welfare of Autistic Children (SWAC) Chairperson Subarna Chakma  at the Bank's Head Office on Monday. A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman of Mercantile Bank Foundation joined virtually to preside over the programme.    photo: Bank



Chealgazi Union Parishad Chairman Md. Anisur Rahman Badsha along with Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd Dinajpur Branch Manager Md. Abul Kalam Azad distributing blanket among the cold-hit poor people at Chealgazi Union Parishad at Dinajpur District recently as a part of CSR activities of the Bank.    photo: Bank 



