Prime Bank launches new product for CMSMEs

Prime Bank has introduced an interest bearing current account 'Prime Lenden' to facilitate business of cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).

This business account is designed to bring the unbanked CMSMEs across the country under formal financial system with no need of initial deposit to open an account, says a press release.

The customers will enjoy interest against maintaining certain balance in this transactional account. A host of lucrative benefits include Business Debit Card, Secured Internet Banking Facility, Transactional Alert via SMS, e-statement, Utility Payment Services of business via Altitude, money transfer / payments to Mobile Banking Wallets and many more.

The other benefits of Prime Lenden include free 10 leaf cheque book, waiver of inter-branch online charge, free access to any bank's ATMs, periodic e-Statement through email, a range of transactions facility through BEFTN/ RTGS/NPSP/ DDI/ Auto BEFTN, payment of e-commerce transactions from debit card and POS transaction at major shopping outlets.











Chealgazi Union Parishad Chairman Md. Anisur Rahman Badsha along with Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd Dinajpur Branch Manager Md. Abul Kalam Azad distributing blanket among the cold-hit poor people at Chealgazi Union Parishad at Dinajpur District recently as a part of CSR activities of the Bank. photo: Bank