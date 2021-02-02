MTB inks deal with GD Assist Ltd

Video
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021
Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently signed an agreement with GD Assist Limited, a subsidiary company of Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka, says a press release.
Under this agreement, MTB Angona Customers, Cardholders of MTB Visa Signature and MTB Master Card World and MTB Employees will be eligible to avail different services from GD Assist Limited.
Syed Rafiqul Haq, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary, Green Delta Insurance Company Limited and Managing Director, GD Assist Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, MTB and Farzanah Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Green Delta Insurance Company Limited.
Among others, Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Green Delta Insurance Company Limited and Managing Director and CEO, Green Delta Securities Limited, Md. Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO, Green Delta Capital Limited and Md. Shafquat Hossain, Head of SME and Retail Banking, Md. Towfiqul Alam Chowdhury, Head of Business, Retail Banking Division & Azam Khan, Head of MTB Communications Department of MTB along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.


