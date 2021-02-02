Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian factories have mixed performance as virus impact lingers

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

TOKYO, Feb 1: Manufacturing in China and Japan suffered in January amid a resurgence in coronavirus infections, while South Korea and Taiwan saw improvements, underscoring the fragile and uneven nature of the region's economic recovery.
Factory activity quickened in major chip exporters South Korea and Taiwan, as they benefited from continued brisk demand for semiconductors crucial to work-from-home IT goods.
But China's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in seven months in January, weighed down by falling export orders.
Japan also saw factory activity slip back into contraction as a new state of emergency, rolled out in January, hit operating conditions, PMI data showed on Monday.
"PMI readings for Asia suggest that manufacturing sectors improved further in most places. Buoyant global demand for electronics should continue to support the sector for at least the next few months," said Alex Holmes, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics.
Takeshi Okuwaki, an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo, said Japanese manufacturers may slash output as the state of emergency will unavoidably hurt the economy.
"A shortage of chip supply will take time to fix, which will also weigh on Japan's automobile production," he said.
China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 51.5 last month, its lowest level since June last year and easing from December's reading of 53.0.
Although it remains above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, the index was below a median market forecast for a reading of 52.7.
The survey broadly aligned with Beijing's official PMI on Sunday, which showed the recovery in factory activity slowing as local COVID-19 cases rose.
Japan's final au Jibun Bank PMI fell to 49.8 in January from the previous month's 50.0 reading, as fresh state of emergency measures in areas accounting for 55 per cent of the country's population hurt employment and output.
That was in stark contrast to South Korea, where factory activity rose at its fastest pace in a decade thanks to soaring exports.
Separate data showed South Korea's exports jumped 11.4 per cent in January from a year earlier to mark a third straight month of gains due in part to surging sales of memory chips.
South Korea experienced its third and strongest wave of infections this winter but is seeing a gradual decline in new cases.
In India, factory activity expanded at its strongest pace in three months in January, fuelled by a continued recovery in demand and output.
Manufacturing activity in Indonesia increased at a faster pace in January than in December, and such activity stopped contracting in the Philippines.
But activity shrank in Malaysia and rose at a slower pace in Vietnam, the PMI data showed.
China's economy expanded at a faster-than-expected rate of 6.5 per cent in the fourth quarter last year, as factories raced to fill overseas orders amid a surging pandemic.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Prime Bank launches new product for CMSMEs
MTB inks deal with GD Assist Ltd
UAE, India trade has potential to go up to $100b annually
Hainan Airlines seen attractive to new investors
Japan Airlines projects higher losses over pandemic
Asian factories have mixed performance as virus impact lingers
HSBC sets up pvt banking business in Thailand, 2nd in SA


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft