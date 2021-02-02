Plight of informal workers featured in MF-CIB event

The workers of the informal sector are left out from the facilities provided to the formal sector, as the authorities do not have the detailed information about them.

Senior Secretary Financial Institutions Division Ashadul Islam said while addressing a virtual closing event organized recently by Business Finance for the Poor in Bangladesh (BFP-B), funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK Government.

"Since, we do not have their information, we are unable to reach them and they are mostly left out from the facilities provided to the formal sector," said Ashadul Islam.

The event was organized recently to understand and discuss the opportunities that Microfinance Credit Information Bureau (MF-CIB) brings.

Deputy Team Leader of FCDO Afsana Islam, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Sayedur Rahman were Special Guests on the occasion.

MRA Executive Vice Chairman Md. Fashiullah was also connected to the meeting presided by BFP-B Senior Advisor and Team Lead Rabeya Yasmin.

Ashadul Islam said: "The objective of Microfinance Credit Information Bureau is to collect the credit related information of the microfinance sector and manage and utilise them to provide credit related services.

The availability of proper information about loan borrowers and their credit history is crucial to the success of MF CIB", he added.

MRA Executive Vice Chairman Md. Fashiullah mentioned that, "by analyzing and using the credit information from MF-CIB and subsequently developing the microfinance sector, we will take forward the Prime Minister's vision of poverty and a hunger free, developed Bangladesh and the Father of the Nation's dream of a prosperous Golden Bengal."

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Atiur Rahman stated: "Data is the strength and biggest capital of the economy and Data Management is the key to implementing artificial intelligence in Bangladesh. He also emphasized saying, "Microfinance can play an inclusive role in the dream we see to exit the pandemic crisis".

Private Sector Advisor FCDO -Afsana Islam, International Expert of MF-CIB Jim Aziz, Head of Global Practices of Nathan Associates Buddhika Samarasinghe, Additional Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance Arijit Chowdhury were also connected to the session.

BFB-B started working with the Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) with technical support from Bangladesh Bank on the implementation of the MF-CIB since 2018. Over the past 31-month period, the programme has supported and completed all the major activities necessary to establish what would be another historic milestone towards widening and deepening financial inclusion in Bangladesh.









