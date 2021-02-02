Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Plight of informal workers featured in MF-CIB event

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

The workers of the informal sector are left out from the facilities provided to the formal sector, as the authorities do not have the detailed information about them.
Senior Secretary Financial Institutions Division Ashadul Islam said while addressing a virtual closing event organized recently by Business Finance for the Poor in Bangladesh (BFP-B), funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK Government.
  "Since, we do not have their information, we are unable to reach them and they are mostly left out from the facilities provided to the formal sector," said Ashadul Islam.
The event was organized recently to understand and discuss the opportunities that Microfinance Credit Information Bureau (MF-CIB) brings.
Deputy Team Leader of FCDO Afsana Islam, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Sayedur Rahman were Special Guests on the occasion.
MRA Executive Vice Chairman Md. Fashiullah was also connected to the meeting presided by BFP-B Senior Advisor and Team Lead Rabeya Yasmin.
Ashadul Islam said: "The objective of Microfinance Credit Information Bureau is to collect the credit related information of the microfinance sector and manage and utilise them to provide credit related services.
The availability of proper information about loan borrowers and their credit history is crucial to the success of MF CIB", he added.
MRA Executive Vice Chairman Md. Fashiullah mentioned that, "by analyzing and using the credit information from MF-CIB and subsequently developing the microfinance sector, we will take forward the Prime Minister's vision of poverty and a hunger free, developed Bangladesh and the Father of the Nation's dream of a prosperous Golden Bengal."
Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Atiur Rahman stated: "Data is the strength and biggest capital of the economy and Data Management is the key to implementing artificial intelligence in Bangladesh. He also emphasized saying, "Microfinance can play an inclusive role in the dream we see to exit the pandemic crisis".
Private Sector Advisor FCDO -Afsana Islam, International Expert of MF-CIB Jim Aziz, Head of Global Practices of Nathan Associates Buddhika Samarasinghe, Additional Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance Arijit Chowdhury were also connected to the session.
BFB-B started working with the Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) with technical support from Bangladesh Bank on the implementation of the MF-CIB since 2018. Over the past 31-month period, the programme has supported and completed all the major activities necessary to establish what would be another historic milestone towards widening and deepening financial inclusion in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Prime Bank launches new product for CMSMEs
MTB inks deal with GD Assist Ltd
UAE, India trade has potential to go up to $100b annually
Hainan Airlines seen attractive to new investors
Japan Airlines projects higher losses over pandemic
Asian factories have mixed performance as virus impact lingers
HSBC sets up pvt banking business in Thailand, 2nd in SA


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft