BD earns $20b amid C-19: Commerce Secretary



BD earns: Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin attends an event organized by ICMAB as the chief guest at ICMAB office in Dhaka on Saturday.

He said so while addressing as the chief guest at a reception organized by the Council of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) to honour the students who successfully passed CMA June 2020 final examination on Saturday last.

On the same event held at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, the Commerce Secretary also inaugurated the Capacity Development Programme launched by the Institute.

South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain FCMA were present as special guest.

Fifty-three students who successfully qualified to achieve the prestigious CMA degree were warmly greeted and briefly introduced before the audience.

Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin congratulated the newly passed CMAs. He said, "To enrich yourselves you must learn and know about everything around you."

The Commerce Secretary assured that he will take necessary steps for the development of this profession and the Institute.

A. K. M. Delwer Hussain said CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects. He warmly greeted the newly passed CMAs.

ICMAB President ICMAB President Mr. Md. Jasim Uddin Akond, ICMAB Vice Presidents Abu Bakar Siddique and Md. Mamunur Rashid; Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury also addressed the event.



















Bangladesh achieved $20 billion export earnings amid the raging pandemic, following the prompt and courageous decision taken by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin.He said so while addressing as the chief guest at a reception organized by the Council of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) to honour the students who successfully passed CMA June 2020 final examination on Saturday last.On the same event held at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, the Commerce Secretary also inaugurated the Capacity Development Programme launched by the Institute.South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain FCMA were present as special guest.Fifty-three students who successfully qualified to achieve the prestigious CMA degree were warmly greeted and briefly introduced before the audience.Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin congratulated the newly passed CMAs. He said, "To enrich yourselves you must learn and know about everything around you."The Commerce Secretary assured that he will take necessary steps for the development of this profession and the Institute.A. K. M. Delwer Hussain said CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects. He warmly greeted the newly passed CMAs.ICMAB President ICMAB President Mr. Md. Jasim Uddin Akond, ICMAB Vice Presidents Abu Bakar Siddique and Md. Mamunur Rashid; Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury also addressed the event.