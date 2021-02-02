Video
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021
ExxonMobil, Chevron CEOs discuss potential merger

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

WASHINGTON, Feb 1: ExxonMobil and Chevron executives discussed the possibility of a merger last year as the two oil giants were battered by the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth and his Exxon counterpart Darren Woods discussed merging as demand for oil and gas plummeted due to restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the paper said, citing sources close to the issue.
The sources added that the "preliminary" discussions are no longer taking place but could resume in the future.
The combined market value of the two companies would exceed $350 billion, according to the Journal, with ExxonMobil worth $190 million.
"Together, they would likely form the world's second largest oil company by market capitalization and production, producing about 7 million barrels of oil and gas a day, based on pre-pandemic levels, second only in both measures to Saudi Aramco," the Journal wrote. But such a merger could come up against anti-competitive regulations.    -AFP


