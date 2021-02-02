

Bproperty, Truck Lagbe sign business deal

On behalf of Truck Lagbe, Abdullah Al Mamun - VP, Operations; Al-Amin - Manager, Marketing and Shamim Ara - Executive, Home Shifting and on behalf of Bproperty Limited, Munawwar Mahmood Chowdhury - Manager, Strategic Partnership; Imran Farid - Assistant Manager, Product and Farhana Akter - Executive, Strategic Partnership were present during the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, Bproperty Limited and Truck Lagbe will work together to provide smart solutions for effortless home/office shifting to customers.

Bproperty Limited is widely regarded as an online site for buying, selling and renting homes, while Truck Lagbe is used as a digital platform for hiring trucks for commercial and personal needs.

Customers will be able to easily avail services such as renting and shifting home/office as a result of Truck Lagbe and Bproperty working together.

Shifting solutions include myriads of services ranging from truck, labor, electrician, AC, geyser, gas stove, opening and setting of any furniture, packing service etc.

The aforementioned services can be availed by confirming order 7 days ahead of shifting day. An expert representative visits the old home and makes a list of necessary services and determines the cost of shifting. The customer has to confirm the order by paying 10% in advance.

Shifting services will be provided by verified and trained laborers only. Shifting a house with two bedrooms, a drawing and a dining room usually costs BDT 12,000 to BDT 15,000 inside Dhaka.









