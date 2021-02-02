Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bproperty, Truck Lagbe sign business deal

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Desk

Bproperty, Truck Lagbe sign business deal

Bproperty, Truck Lagbe sign business deal

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Bproperty Limited and Truck Lagbe on Monday last, regarding home/office shifting services.
On behalf of Truck Lagbe, Abdullah Al Mamun - VP, Operations; Al-Amin - Manager, Marketing and Shamim Ara - Executive, Home Shifting and on behalf of Bproperty Limited, Munawwar Mahmood Chowdhury - Manager, Strategic Partnership; Imran Farid - Assistant Manager, Product and Farhana Akter - Executive, Strategic Partnership were present during the signing ceremony.
Under this agreement, Bproperty Limited and Truck Lagbe will work together to provide smart solutions for effortless home/office shifting to customers.
Bproperty Limited is widely regarded as an online site for buying, selling and renting homes, while Truck Lagbe is used as a digital platform for hiring trucks for commercial and personal needs.
Customers will be able to easily avail services such as renting and shifting home/office as a result of Truck Lagbe and Bproperty working together.
Shifting solutions include myriads of services ranging from truck, labor, electrician, AC, geyser, gas stove, opening and setting of any furniture, packing service etc.
The aforementioned services can be availed by confirming order 7 days ahead of shifting day. An expert representative visits the old home and makes a list of necessary services and determines the cost of shifting. The customer has to confirm the order by paying 10% in advance.
Shifting services will be provided by verified and trained laborers only. Shifting a house with two bedrooms, a drawing and a dining room usually costs BDT 12,000 to BDT 15,000 inside Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Prime Bank launches new product for CMSMEs
MTB inks deal with GD Assist Ltd
UAE, India trade has potential to go up to $100b annually
Hainan Airlines seen attractive to new investors
Japan Airlines projects higher losses over pandemic
Asian factories have mixed performance as virus impact lingers
HSBC sets up pvt banking business in Thailand, 2nd in SA


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft