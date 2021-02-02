

Asian markets mostly rise in respite from recent rout

Worries about online retail investors' attack on Wall Street short traders was also causing angst on trading floors, with fears they are being forced to sell some equities to cover their backs.

Global markets were a sea of red last week owing to a combination of issues including rising virus cases, problems with countries' immunisation programmes and worries about high valuations following a months-long rally.

New York's three main indexes all ended Friday with steep losses and there is talk that equities will see a correction.

Still, the new week started on a positive note, with Hong Kong and Seoul up more than one per cent each, and Tokyo gained 0.9 per cent. Shanghai, Sydney and Taipei also enjoyed gains, while Manila piled on more than two per cent. There were losses in Singapore, Jakarta and Wellington.

"Despite lockdown and mobility restrictions tightening, leading to a first-quarter slowdown, the global economy will register the most vigorous global growth explosion in decades in 2021," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

"And when combined with the continued policy support, it should ultimately outweigh any risk parity-driven sell-off in stocks."

He added that while the vaccine rollouts were having teething problems, they "will ultimately be the linchpin for the global recovery".

Data out of China at the weekend showed growth in economic activity appeared to have slowed in January as officials imposed fresh containment measures to counter new clusters of the virus in parts of the country. But Lu Ting economist Lu Ting said: "Bad news on PMIs could be good for sentiment on policies. -AFP











