Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

vivo ranks among top 5 global smartphone brands

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, ranked 5th in the global smartphone market in 2020 with a market share of 8.6 percent and shipments exceeding 110 million devices.
Global market intelligence and advisory services provider International Data Corporation (IDC) has recently unveiled the information, says a press release.
According to IDC, with a year-over-year growth rate of over 1 percent, vivo was one of the top 5 smartphone brands to maintain an increase in shipments despite the overall downturn.
vivo currently holds the second position in the Chinese smartphone market and the third in India, while leading the market in Indonesia and among top 5 in Bangladesh.
With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centres in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies.
IDC data shows that the global mobile phone market fell 5.9 percent year-on-year in 2020 the progress toward market recovery has been impressive and IDC believes the momentum heading into 2021 will remain strong.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Prime Bank launches new product for CMSMEs
MTB inks deal with GD Assist Ltd
UAE, India trade has potential to go up to $100b annually
Hainan Airlines seen attractive to new investors
Japan Airlines projects higher losses over pandemic
Asian factories have mixed performance as virus impact lingers
HSBC sets up pvt banking business in Thailand, 2nd in SA


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft