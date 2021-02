vivo ranks among top 5 global smartphone brands

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, ranked 5th in the global smartphone market in 2020 with a market share of 8.6 percent and shipments exceeding 110 million devices.

Global market intelligence and advisory services provider International Data Corporation (IDC) has recently unveiled the information, says a press release.

According to IDC, with a year-over-year growth rate of over 1 percent, vivo was one of the top 5 smartphone brands to maintain an increase in shipments despite the overall downturn.

vivo currently holds the second position in the Chinese smartphone market and the third in India, while leading the market in Indonesia and among top 5 in Bangladesh.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centres in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies.

IDC data shows that the global mobile phone market fell 5.9 percent year-on-year in 2020 the progress toward market recovery has been impressive and IDC believes the momentum heading into 2021 will remain strong.