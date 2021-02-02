Trade halted for day 2 in Benapole Port

An organization of Petropole Port India "Jeebon Jibika Bachao Committee" has halted trade through Benapole port of Bangladesh for the second consecutive day.

The committee is expecting realization of their 5 point demand including putting an end to harassment by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in trade.

However, the communication of passengers with passports remains unaffected while the conveyance of imported and exported goods have been immobile.

The strike termed by the organization from Sunday (January 31) morning stopped the import and export of all kinds of goods on this route.

Meanwhile, trucks carrying hundreds of goods are stuck waiting to enter the two ports due to the closure of trade.

The traders feared suffering huge losses. The stuck products include jute and jute-made products, fish, industrial raw materials, readymade garments, machinery, and various food items.

Traders said while talking to them, about 500 different trucks pass through this port for exporting goods from India. Likewise, Bangladesh exports goods via more than 1500 trucks using this root. Indian C&F staff members used to come and go to Benapole port to carry out commercial activities. But recently the BSF halted their communication showing security reasons.

Aside from this, BSF procrastinates while performing a search without specific allegations. Authorities are informed to be sincere in resolving these issues. Being constrained, the organization proclaimed a strike halting import and export activity in this port.

Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Staff Association, said the Indian Jeebon Jibika Bachao Committee's five-point demand included putting an end to BSF's harassing ordinary traders and currency exchange transport, clearing and forwarding agents and truck driver assistants and other agencies in the name of security.

Arrangements have to be made ensuring communication of cargo drivers and assistants between Petrapole and Benapole ports on foot as before.

The transports carrying goods to Bangladesh need to be unloaded within 24 hours.

Also, port workers should not be laid off on the pretext of modernity.

Mohsin Milon, president of the Benapole Port Import-Export Association, said Indian organizations were on strike with reasonable demands. However, due to the closure of import-export trade, traders have faced losses. He hoped that the communication would be restored soon through a satisfactory solution.

Benapole Port Deputy Director (Traffic) Mamun Kabir Tarafdar said imports and exports were paused due to internal problems of Indian traders. Everyone is at a loss. However, unloading is active at Benapole port. We are trying to resolve ongoing issues by contacting the Indian authorities to expedite trade activity soon. -UNB















