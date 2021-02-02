Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Stocks closed the week with downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

The falling major sectors were textile and financial institutions. A total of 111 securities of the large-cap group moved down due to lower activities.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 50.06 points down at 5,599.80. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 11.23 points down at 1,254.13 and with 34.90 points down at 2,125.49.

The daily trade fell to 17.26 crore shares from Sunday's 20.84 crore shares and the day's trade value at DSE decreased to Taka 7182.224 million from Taka 8231.060 million of the previous session.

At DSE, out of the day's 357 securities, prices of 110 securities closed higher against 138 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were Agrani Insurance, MI Cement, Paramount, GQ Ball Pen and Provati Insurance. The major losing companies were Envoy Textile, Tunghai Textile, QUASEMIND, PHOENIXFIN and CONFIDCEM.

Beximco topped the turnover list followed by BATBC, Lanka Bangla Finance, Robi and Beximco Pharma.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with a downward trend with its major CASPI 178.14 points down at 16,296.83.

At CSE, 234 issues were traded. Of those, 68 closed higher and 111 closed lower when 8.41 lakh shares worth Taka 27.59 crore changed hands. -BSS





















