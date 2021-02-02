Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LC opening time for rice imports extended

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Ministry of Food has extended time for opening of letters of credit (LCs)  to import rice by private sector entrepreneurs till  February 15 next, according to a notification issued on Sunday.
In this case, all the imported rice must be marketed in Bangladesh within the time limit mentioned in the allotment letter, to cool down the volatile rice market in the country.
In the Aman harvesting season the price of coarse rice has reached to Tk50 per kilogram that has caused miserable sufferings to the common people.
In this situation, the government took initiative to import rice in a controlled manner by reducing the import duty on rice to 25 per cent from 62.5 per cent.
Under various conditions, 320 private companies have been allowed to import 1.25 million tonnes of rice.
Under the terms of rice import, the letter of credit (LC) must be opened within seven days of the issuance of the allotment.
The Ministry of Food should be informed about this immediately by e-mail. Among the traders who have been allotted for importing from 1 to 5000 tonnes of rise must have to market 50 per cent of the rice within 10 days of opening the LC and the rest within 20 days.
Besides, the food ministry has stipulated that the companies that have been allotted to import rice from 5,001 to 10,000 tonnes of rice have to import 50 per cent rice within 15 days of opening their LCs and the remaining 50 per cent within 30 days.
The government has already directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and District Food Controllers (DPCs) to monitor whether the imported rice is being marketed properly.
In case of import of goods from abroad, the LC or bond is the guarantee given by the bank to the exporter on behalf of the importer to pay the price of the goods to the exporter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Prime Bank launches new product for CMSMEs
MTB inks deal with GD Assist Ltd
UAE, India trade has potential to go up to $100b annually
Hainan Airlines seen attractive to new investors
Japan Airlines projects higher losses over pandemic
Asian factories have mixed performance as virus impact lingers
HSBC sets up pvt banking business in Thailand, 2nd in SA


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft