LC opening time for rice imports extended

Ministry of Food has extended time for opening of letters of credit (LCs) to import rice by private sector entrepreneurs till February 15 next, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

In this case, all the imported rice must be marketed in Bangladesh within the time limit mentioned in the allotment letter, to cool down the volatile rice market in the country.

In the Aman harvesting season the price of coarse rice has reached to Tk50 per kilogram that has caused miserable sufferings to the common people.

In this situation, the government took initiative to import rice in a controlled manner by reducing the import duty on rice to 25 per cent from 62.5 per cent.

Under various conditions, 320 private companies have been allowed to import 1.25 million tonnes of rice.

Under the terms of rice import, the letter of credit (LC) must be opened within seven days of the issuance of the allotment.

The Ministry of Food should be informed about this immediately by e-mail. Among the traders who have been allotted for importing from 1 to 5000 tonnes of rise must have to market 50 per cent of the rice within 10 days of opening the LC and the rest within 20 days.

Besides, the food ministry has stipulated that the companies that have been allotted to import rice from 5,001 to 10,000 tonnes of rice have to import 50 per cent rice within 15 days of opening their LCs and the remaining 50 per cent within 30 days.

The government has already directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and District Food Controllers (DPCs) to monitor whether the imported rice is being marketed properly.

In case of import of goods from abroad, the LC or bond is the guarantee given by the bank to the exporter on behalf of the importer to pay the price of the goods to the exporter.







