Agri project for seed dev to be placed at ECNEC for approval

The government has taken initiative to increase potato production across the country, under a Tk 72 crore 'Development and enhancement of agricultural seeds through biotechnology' project.

The Planning Commission sources said that the project has been processed and it is likely to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday.

Once approved, the project will be implemented from this year to December 2024 as targeted.

The main purpose of the project are - producing 20 lakh potato and 50,000 plantlets of horticultural crops, DNA fingerprinting of cultivars and preservation of cultivars of native varieties of fruit and vegetable crops, introduction of other destructive diseases including cereals and seeds of potato virus.

It also aims at construction of 1000 square meters seedling house, construction of 450 square meters net house glass house, 1000 square meters greenhouse, collection of laboratory equipment and chemicals, 5,310 farmers, seed dealers, private seed growers and 300 trained people on the latest technology in seed production.

And setting up of 1,042 exhibition plots and implementation of 200 field days to popularize the planting material seeds produced through biotechnology at the farmer level.

According to sources, the yield per acre of crop in this country is not as expected due to low quality seeds and viral diseases. It is possible to increase the crop production rate by 20 to 25 percent by using virus free and quality seeds produced through tissue culture.

Under the previously implemented biotechnology, agricultural seed development, enhancement, quality assessment and technology dissemination projects, including the establishment of a Central Tissue Culture Laboratory, 12 lakh quality seedlings were produced. BADC has not been importing any seed potatoes since 2016-17 due to increase in production capacity.

Zakir Hossain Akond, member of the Planning Commission said that if the project is implemented, it will be possible to increase overall production by planting more high yielding and climate adaptive seeds in a short time and range. If quality and disease free seeds are distributed at the farmer level, the production and yield of fruits and vegetables will increase. This will increase food and nutrition security and reduce import costs.

Sources said that the Department of agriculture Extension (DAE) has fixed a target of producing over 23.67 lakh tonnes of potato from 93,350 hectares of land for all five districts in the region during the current 2020-2021 Rabi season.

According to the last statistics of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in 2013, Bangladesh ranked seventh in potato production.

However, China, India, Russia, Ukraine, USA and Germany were ahead of Bangladesh in the FAO report.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), Bangladesh produced 92.54 million tonnes of potatoes this year. However, Directorate of Agriculture Extension predicted the production of potatoes will surpass 100 million of tonnes in 2020.

According to the FAO, Bangladesh is now third top potato producer in the globe. Only China and India are ahead of Bangladesh in potato production.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) sources said potato export has been increasing since 2012. Bangladesh exported potatoes worth about Tk 3.33 billion in 2019-20 fiscal year.















