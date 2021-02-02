Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Overall BoP surplus crosses $6b amid widening trade deficit in July-Dec

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Shamsul Huda

Overall BoP surplus crosses $6b amid widening trade deficit in July-Dec

Overall BoP surplus crosses $6b amid widening trade deficit in July-Dec

Despite widening trade deficit the country's overall balance of payment (BoP) surplus crossed $6 billion in first half of the running financial year, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest statistics released on Monday.
As per BB data, during July-December in the ongoing fiscal (FY21) the total import expense was $25.23 billion against export earnings of $18.76 billion, resulting in a deficit of $6.47 billion.
This trade gap widened by $1.75 billion than last month data but narrowed by almost same amount of $1.76 billion compared with the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
Higher inflow of remittance in first half of the FY21 made the current account surplus at $4.32 billion which was at deficit of $1.67 billion in the first half of last fiscal.
On the other hand despite negative growth of foreign direct investment inflow the financial account surplus widened due to increase in foreign portfolio investment and riser in loans and grants by development partners.
When contacted Mirza Azizul Islam a former caretaker government advisor said lowering import due to pandemic, higher inflow of remittance and at surplus financial account caused the overall balance payment surplus widened.
He said though there is satisfaction in this statistics, exports and imports should be enhanced.
He said among other Asian countries Bangladesh is also in competition to make their export good competitive. As there is no domestic raw material production like cotton and others, it may be a challenge in continuing export performance, he added.
He said the higher inflow of remittance is in comfort level but on the other hand foreign direct investment is lowering and like the competitor countries Bangladesh is in pressure to provide more facilities to foreign investors and in this regards steps should be taken.
As per BB statistics remittance inflow in first half of the current financial year was posted at $12.95 billion which is 37.6 percent higher than first half of the last fiscal.
In the mean time gross foreign direct investment dropped by 7.94 per cent to $1.55 billion in July-December of the running fiscal and it was $1.69 billion during same period of the last fiscal.
The foreign exchange reserve with the BB in July-December increased to$43.17 billion which is $10.48 billion higher than the same period in last fiscal.
The reserve amount is capable to pay 8.6 months' import bills, which is 5 months higher than paying three month import bills.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Prime Bank launches new product for CMSMEs
MTB inks deal with GD Assist Ltd
UAE, India trade has potential to go up to $100b annually
Hainan Airlines seen attractive to new investors
Japan Airlines projects higher losses over pandemic
Asian factories have mixed performance as virus impact lingers
HSBC sets up pvt banking business in Thailand, 2nd in SA


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft