

Overall BoP surplus crosses $6b amid widening trade deficit in July-Dec

As per BB data, during July-December in the ongoing fiscal (FY21) the total import expense was $25.23 billion against export earnings of $18.76 billion, resulting in a deficit of $6.47 billion.

This trade gap widened by $1.75 billion than last month data but narrowed by almost same amount of $1.76 billion compared with the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Higher inflow of remittance in first half of the FY21 made the current account surplus at $4.32 billion which was at deficit of $1.67 billion in the first half of last fiscal.

On the other hand despite negative growth of foreign direct investment inflow the financial account surplus widened due to increase in foreign portfolio investment and riser in loans and grants by development partners.

When contacted Mirza Azizul Islam a former caretaker government advisor said lowering import due to pandemic, higher inflow of remittance and at surplus financial account caused the overall balance payment surplus widened.

He said though there is satisfaction in this statistics, exports and imports should be enhanced.

He said among other Asian countries Bangladesh is also in competition to make their export good competitive. As there is no domestic raw material production like cotton and others, it may be a challenge in continuing export performance, he added.

He said the higher inflow of remittance is in comfort level but on the other hand foreign direct investment is lowering and like the competitor countries Bangladesh is in pressure to provide more facilities to foreign investors and in this regards steps should be taken.

As per BB statistics remittance inflow in first half of the current financial year was posted at $12.95 billion which is 37.6 percent higher than first half of the last fiscal.

In the mean time gross foreign direct investment dropped by 7.94 per cent to $1.55 billion in July-December of the running fiscal and it was $1.69 billion during same period of the last fiscal.

The foreign exchange reserve with the BB in July-December increased to$43.17 billion which is $10.48 billion higher than the same period in last fiscal.

The reserve amount is capable to pay 8.6 months' import bills, which is 5 months higher than paying three month import bills.























