Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:25 PM
C-19 cases cross 33,000 marks in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 1: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in the district crossed 33,000 marks as 64 new cases were diagnosed with the lethal virus after testing 1015 samples in seven COVID-19 laboratories in the last 24 hours till Monday.
"The total numbers of COVID-19 patients now stand at 33027 only in Chattogram district till today and the infection rate is 6.3 percent," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.
Among the newly detected patients, 60 are from Chattogram city and four from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Among the total 33,027 coronavirus infected persons, 25,816 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7211 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
A total of 30,878 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 93.56 percent in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real- time PCR tests were found negative, he said.
Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the death toll from the virus rose to 368 with no fatalities reported afresh in the last seven days.
Among the reported afresh fatalities 267 were the residents of the port city and the rest 101 were the residents of different upazilas of the district.

A total of 1,542 infected patients were also undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the port city.


